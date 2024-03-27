Plan for Continuous Power Supply for Summer Season in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has directed officials of the Energy department to ensure there is uninterrupted power supply all over the state in view of the summer and the examinations for students.

He reviewed the supply conditions with the officials of the energy department, at the state secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

“Take appropriate measures to ensure that there is no disruption in the household electricity supply in the rural and urban areas,” he asked the officials.

He said adequate steps should be taken to ensure regular supply of electricity and freshwater. “There should be no disruption in the 9-hour free electricity supply to agriculture,” he added.

The chief secretary clarified that officials should continuously monitor the electricity supply conditions through the Load Monitoring Cells (LMCs) of the discoms.

Special CS K. Vijayanand has been asked to submit a report on the actions being taken by the three discoms on the negative reports in the media regarding power supply. He urged the people to use the toll-free number 1912 to alert officials when there is an interruption of electricity supply or there are other complaints.

The Customer Care Centres must respond to the complaints received from the consumers in a timely manner and take action, he stressed.

Later, the CS reviewed various aspects of how the electricity supply system is monitored by various discoms and how long it takes to respond to complaints and take action.

Vijayanand explained to CS the situation in the state and said the power supply through 33 KV, 133 KV, 220 KV power stations is being continuously monitored by discoms and at the district level through the control rooms.

The problems are being rectified within a specified period of time whether it is a breakdown or due to other interruptions. Daily, nine types of formats regarding power supply are being monitored by three discoms, Vijayanand said.

AP CPDCL MD Santosh Rao, EPDCL MD Prithvi Tej, chief secretary to finance department Sourabh Gaur, finance department secretary KVV Satyanarayana and others participated in the meeting.