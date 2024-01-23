PK Feels Fortunate to Witness Consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said he was fortunate to have an opportunity to witness the consecration event in Ayodhya.

The JS leader told national media after taking part in the ceremony there that India had been waiting for this moment for centuries.

He said, “When I was watching the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, tears rolled down my eyes with an eruption of joy. I became emotional and this was the same experience for all Indians.”

He said that as devotees from north India visited Tirumala to take darshan of Lord Venkateswara, it would now be the turn of devotees from south India to visit Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram.