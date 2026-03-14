Piyush Goyal Rejects Reports on India Holding off US Trade Deal

New Delhi: Piyush Goyal on Friday rejected reports suggesting that India is planning to delay a trade deal with the United States for several months.

Speaking at the NXT Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the Union minister dismissed the claims as baseless.

“There is some absolutely baseless report circulating from today morning which you should trash. There is absolutely no basis in it at all. We have a very good trade agreement with the United States of America,” Goyal said.

He added that the agreement is a win-win arrangement for both countries and that India has successfully protected its sensitive sectors.

“We have been able to protect all our sensitive sectors like agriculture. India’s interests have been safeguarded — no GM products, no rice, no corn, no maize, no soybean and no dairy or poultry either. It is a very powerful agreement, it is great for both India and America as every trade deal should be,” he said.

Goyal also highlighted the long-term benefits India could gain from the deal, particularly in technology and investment.

“The deal also helps us get the best of technologies from America so that we can become the data centre of the world and can have large investments post the successful AI Summit,” he said.

Earlier, officials from India’s Commerce Ministry said the two countries remain actively engaged in negotiations for a mutually beneficial trade agreement and that there is no holdup in bilateral discussions.

Last month, the United States and India announced that they had reached a framework for an interim agreement aimed at reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

The framework reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to the broader US‑India Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, launched by Donald Trump and Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025. The agreement is expected to include additional market access commitments and strengthen supply chain resilience.

A joint statement said the interim agreement would represent a historic milestone in the partnership between the two countries and demonstrate a shared commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes.

Meanwhile, in a fresh development, the Trump administration has initiated new investigations into alleged “unfair trade practices” by 16 major trading partners, including India, China and Bangladesh.

The move aims to reintroduce tariff pressure after a ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States last month declared earlier tariff levies illegal.