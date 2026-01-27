Pet Pitbull Guards Owner's Body for Four Days Amid Blizzard in Himachal Pradesh

As news broke of the two young cousins’ deaths under harsh weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh, a viral video showed that their pet dog stayed with the dead bodies for almost four days until their bodies were discovered by authorities, in the same harsh weather conditions.

Bikshit Rana and Piyush Kumar, two cousins from Bharmour in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, went missing, reportedly while they went out to film videos. The two young boys were later found dead under snow after days of intensive searching by the rescue teams. Piyush’s pet dog was also found at the spot, diligently guarding the dead body despite the strong blizzard that killed his master. It took much coaxing from the rescue team for the dog to let anyone approach the dead bodies.

The shivering dog was also airlifted along with the bodies to the boys’ home. Himachal Pradesh has been reeling from minimum temperature and strong snowfall since the last few days, and the Met centre has further issued rain and snowfall warning for the higher reaches of Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts.