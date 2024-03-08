Personal Attacks on PM Modi Backfire; Omar Abdullah Cautions Opposition

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the opposition leaders’ making personal attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi may boomerang and, thereby, harm its interests.

On being asked to comment on former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s 'Parivarvaad' jibe on the Prime Minister, Mr. Abdullah told reporters here, “I have never been in favour of such slogans, and we have never benefited from them. Whenever we use such slogans, it harms us”.

The NC leader added, “The voters of the country are not influenced by all of this…they want to know how the issues they are facing at present will be resolved. A voter wants to know about employment generation, tackling agricultural distress, and reactivating rural economy. He wants to hear about those things rather than whether someone has a family or not.”

Cautioning the opposition that personal attacks on the Prime Minister will only harm its interests, Mr. Abdullah said, “Such things backfire like the ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan did in the last elections. We actually do self-goal or remove the goalkeeper by making such statements and allow Prime Minister Modi to score a goal.”

He added, “I will only say that we should not indulge in such personal politics but raise the issues of the public. Chowkidar, Adani-Ambani, Rafale, Parivarvaad, no family — all these things do not work.”