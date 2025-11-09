People of Bihar Have Voted for Change: Tejashwi

Patna: Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence in the alliance's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections on Sunday, saying there was a "good" atmosphere in the state.

Yadav asserted that Bihar would vote for change during the first phase and again on November 11. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of avoiding the issue of reservations in the state.

“Today is the last day of the election campaign. The environment is very good. The people of Bihar have voted for change, and they will do the same on 11th November. Whether it is the Prime Minister or any other minister, no one is talking about the reservation we gave during our government for 17 months. The Prime Minister has eaten up the 65% reservation of the people. They should talk about what they gave to Bihar and Gujarat,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters sang and danced outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna on the occasion of his birthday. Posters reading "Tejashwi Yadav, CM of Bihar" were also put up outside his residence.

RJD targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday over an alleged incident involving VVPAT slips found scattered near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur district.

Sharing a video on social media platform X, the RJD accused the poll body of malpractice, referring to it as the "Thieves' Commission".

The party questioned how and why the VVPAT slips were ejected and left on the road. “A large number of VVPAT slips ejected from EVMs were found scattered on the road near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur. When, how, why, and on whose orders were these slips thrown away? Will the Thieves' Commission answer this? Is all this happening on the instructions of the democracy's dacoits who have set up camp in Bihar after coming from outside?" the party wrote on X.

The campaign for the second phase of the Bihar elections will halt on Sunday evening ahead of voting on November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

The first phase of the Bihar elections saw a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest ever in the state's history.