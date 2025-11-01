RSS Rebuffs Congress Prez’s Demand To Ban Sangh

Bhopal: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday took strong exception to the demand by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to ban the sangh, saying that it lacked reason and rationality.

“There must be a reason to impose a ban. There must be rationality behind such demand. What would be gained by banning the organization that is deeply engaged and committed to welfare of the society and nation building”, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asked.

He was addressing a press conference at Jabalpur where the three-day executive body meeting of the RSS ended on Saturday.

The RSS meet where the roadmap for its expansive mass outreach in its centenary year (2025-26) was prepared was attended by its chief Mohan Bhagwat and over top 400 functionaries, including all six joint general secretaries, regional pracharaks, and provincial leaders from 11 zones and 46 provinces.

It is the first such RSS meet in 41 years.

Mr. Kharge made the demand while invoking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 1948 ban post-Gandhi assassination and a 1966 prohibition on government employees joining RSS activities, which was lifted last year, on Friday.

He accused RSS and BJP of creating law and order situation in the country and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour Patel’s legacy by reimposing ban on the RSS.

The RSS expressed serious concern over the situation in West Bengal, saying that violence, hatred and instability have spread deeply in the state.

“The situation in West Bengal is very serious. This is not in the interest of the country”, the Sangh leader said.

He also alleged planned religious conversion happening in Punjab’s Sikh community, and said that it needed to be curbed.