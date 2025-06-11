Pawar Blames Modi Government for Worsening Relations with Neighbouring Countries

Mumbai: NCP founder and former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for not maintaining a good rapport with neighbouring countries. Mr. Pawar said that India is not sharing a cordial relationship with Pakistan, China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He said it is the responsibility of the central government to maintain the relationship with neighbouring countries, but it has failed in it.

Although the veteran politician has openly supported the ongoing Operation Sindoor and the global outreach programme of the Modi government, he raised a serious question stating, “If one looks at the map of India, there is Pakistan and China to the north, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the east and south respectively. What is the current state of India's relations with these countries? India does not have good relations with any of them.”

Remembering the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for maintaining the cordial relationship with immediate neighbours, the former Union defence minister said, "India had good relations with its neighbours during the tenure of Nehru...Under his leadership, India had the distinction of taking all the neighbouring countries along.”

Mr. Pawar said that the country's relationship with Pakistan and China have deteriorated at present and even Bangladesh, which was formed with India’s support, is not standing with India. “China’s growing influence in Sri Lanka is alarming for India. We cannot say whether we have a meaningful dialogue with our neighbouring countries,” he said.

The NCP (SP) chief also made it clear that he would not politicise the issue but affirmed that his party, along with the Congress and Left, would continue to work at the national level. “After the Pahalgam attack, we did not criticize the government. We had clearly stated that we would support the government's stance,” he said.