Pawan Khera Slams Petroleum Minister Over LPG Price Hike

New Delhi: Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairperson Pawan Khera on Saturday criticised Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the hike in LPG cylinder prices.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from Saturday, March 7. The cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder has risen by Rs 60 across the country, while the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 115.

Pawan Khera wrote on X, “Yesterday, @HardeepSPuri said: ‘Our priority is to ensure availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably.’ Today, domestic LPG prices have been hiked by Rs 60, and commercial cylinder prices by Rs 115. Never believe a word of what Hardeep Singh Puri says.”

Khera’s remarks came in response to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s statement that there was no shortage of energy in India and no cause for concern for consumers amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

“Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers,” the Union Minister posted on X on Friday.

According to sources, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 853 to Rs 913.

In Mumbai, the new rate of a domestic LPG cylinder stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier.

In Kolkata, the price has risen from Rs 879 to Rs 939, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50. The revised rates have come into effect immediately.

The hike also applies to commercial LPG cylinders used by businesses.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 1768.50 to Rs 1883.

In Mumbai, the price has risen from Rs 1720.50 to Rs 1835.

Similarly, in Kolkata, the price has gone up from Rs 1875.50 to Rs 1990, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 1929 to Rs 2043.50.

Earlier, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853.

The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations.