Pawan Khera Slams Amit Shah for Remarks on Muslim Population

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised Union Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on the Muslim population in India, calling it an attempt to "fan the Hindu-Muslim fire" and polarise voters ahead of the upcoming elections.

Khera also questioned why the Home Minister had not addressed this issue during his 11 years in power and highlighted the difference in deportations of foreign nationals under Congress and BJP governments.

In a post on X on Saturday, Pawan Khera wrote, “The Minister of Cooperation said the most uncooperative thing on 10th Oct to fan the Hindu-Muslim fire and polarise voters ahead of the upcoming elections. He pointed to the increasing population of Muslims on X, to insinuate that there is widespread ‘Muslim infiltration’ in India. A logical question in this situation is — if the Muslim population has, as he claims, risen ‘due to infiltration’, what exactly was the Minister of Home Affairs doing for the last 11 years?”

“He quickly realised that he is also the Home Minister and the boomerang he had aimed at Muslims had turned around and found him. So, his post was immediately deleted. But that doesn't delete the truth: Between 2005-2013, Congress governments deported 88,792 Bangladeshi nationals. Under BJP rule, less than 10,000 have been deported in 11 years. Yet, we never boasted and the BJP will never shut up. Talking of empty vessels make much noise!” he added.

Earlier, on October 10, at an event, Amit Shah stated that the disparity in population growth across all religions observed in censuses from 1951 to 2011 is primarily due to infiltration.

He said that the Muslim population has increased at a rate of 24.6 per cent, while the Hindu population has decreased by 4.5 per cent. He clarified that this decline is not due to fertility rate but due to infiltration.

“When India was partitioned, Pakistan was formed on both sides based on religion, which later split into Bangladesh and Pakistan,” Shah said. “Infiltration from both sides has led to such a significant change in the population.”

“Today, infiltration, demographic change, and democracy — I want to say without hesitation that until every Indian understands these three issues, we cannot ensure our country, our culture, our languages, and our independence. These three topics are interconnected,” he added.

Shah also cited census data from 1951, 1971, 1991, and 2011, pointing out the change in population composition between Hindus and Muslims over the decades.