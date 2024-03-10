Pawan Kalyan Meets Gajendra Singh Shekawat To Discuss Seat Adjustment

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat in Vijayawada on Sunday. Shekawat reached Vijayawada on Sunday to discuss the selection of party candidates in the wake of the alliance between Telugu Desam, BJP and Jana Sena. After the meeting with the party leaders, the candidates who will contest from the BJP in the alliance will be selected. As part of the alliance, BJP has been allotted 6 Assembly and 6 Lok Sabha seats. BJP AP president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the exercise of selection of candidates is under progress and the names of the aspirants will be finalised in a day or two.