Pawan Can Contest Polls Only if Naidu or Shah Gives Consent, Says YSRC

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan cannot decide on his own candidacy until Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu “ticks” his name in the Jana Sena list for the upcoming elections, says YSRC.

Ruling party MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar said, “PK is in a dire situation of being unable to take a decision about his own candidature. It doesn’t matter that he is the founder of JS and president of that party. Naidu now makes all the decisions for the JS too.”

He said Pawan Kalyan surrendered to Naidu and the BJP. “Chandrababu should tick if he is to contest as MLA and Amit Shah should tick if he is to become an MP. Such is PK’s predicament.”

Chandrasekhar said Pawan has opted for Pithapuram where his social class was high, but the people of Pithapuram will surely defeat him.

Kakinada MP and YSRC Pithapuram assembly candidate Vanga Geetha also trashed Pawan. Pawan had said Geetha won the election from Pithapuram as Praja Rajyam nominee in 2009 hence Geetha should leave the YSRC and come to the Jana Sena.

Responding to Pawan’s comments, Geetha said, “What if I invite Pawan into YSRC? I have been in politics even before 2009. Chiranjeevi gave me an opportunity in 2009. Pawan's hopes of victory in Pithapuram will be dashed. I have the support of people from all walks of life in the constituency.”

Further, Pawan got a big blow when JS leader Makineidi Seshu who contested the 2019 elections as JS candidate from Pithapuram joined the YSRC on Wednesday. YSRC regional coordinator PV Midhun Reddy and Vanga Geetha were present.