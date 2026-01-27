Paved Way for India's Strategic Strength: Rajnath Singh Lauds DRDO Scientists

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday met scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) who were special guests at the Republic Day Parade, praising them for their contribution to strengthening India’s strategic capabilities.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said the event was not only an honour for the scientists but also a ceremony of gratitude. He credited DRDO scientists for instilling confidence in both the armed forces and citizens through the development of tanks, missiles and rocket systems.

The defence minister also acknowledged the sacrifices made by scientists and their families, noting that researchers often work for days without returning home. He extended his appreciation to the families for their patience and support.

Calling DRDO the apex defence research organisation in the country, Singh said its scientists carry immense responsibility and enjoy strong public respect. He urged them to increase their appetite for risk in research and to move beyond conventional areas of innovation.

He further encouraged greater collaboration with public and private sector undertakings and asked DRDO scientists to share their knowledge to accelerate innovation and indigenisation.

Rajnath Singh highlighted DRDO’s growth from just 10 laboratories at its inception to 45 labs today, saying the organisation has played a key role in strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence. He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Atmanirbharta has become a national mindset, with DRDO meeting global standards in many critical areas.

The defence minister also praised DRDO’s role in enhancing India’s defence preparedness, citing Operation Sindhu as a successful demonstration of indigenous technology. He said the operation proved India’s growing strength and technological capability.

Emphasising the importance of research and development, Singh said innovation not only boosts defence preparedness but can also positively impact sectors such as agriculture and the broader economy. He stressed that experimentation and risk-taking are essential, even if every research effort does not succeed.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth also interacted with the scientists during the event, acknowledging their contribution to national security and technological advancement.