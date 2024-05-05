Patnam Suneetha Pitches for Communal Amity

Congress candidate for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy on Sunday visited JNCM Church and Hosanna Church as part of her election campaign and interacted with the people.

She offered prayers and interacted with those present on the occasion. She emphasised the importance of religious diversity and communal amity.

Suneetha Reddy also enquired about the local issues and promised to take them to the notice of the government and redress them. The Congress leader’s focus on community engagement across demographics is being received positively by members of all communities.