Passengers on San Francisco-Mumbai AI Flight Deplaned Due To Technical Snag at Kolkata

Kolkata: An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata suffered a technical snag in one of its engines, requiring passengers to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the city airport early on Tuesday.

Flight AI180 arrived on time at the city airport at 0045 hrs, but a technical snag in the left engine delayed the takeoff.

















At about 0520 hrs, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane.

The captain of the plane told the passengers that the decision was being made in the interest of flight safety.