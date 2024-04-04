Parties to Intensify Campaign for Polls in Telangana

Hyderabad: With just 15 days remaining until the formal election process begins in Telangana, the three major political parties are intensifying their campaign to get an advantage over their rivals before the May 13 polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The nomination process will start on April 18, marking the start of a 25-day campaign and last-minute voter influencing frenzy by the Congress, BJP, and the BRS. However, the full line-up of candidates from these parties remains uncertain, with only the BJP having released 17 names so far.

The Congress is yet to announce three more of its candidates – from Karimnagar, Hyderabad, and Khammam – and is reportedly facing challenges in finalising the names amidst intense competition from aspirants.

Facing an unexpected setback, the BRS is struggling to select a candidate for Warangal after its nominee, Dr Kadiam Kavya, resigned and joined the Congress, subsequently being nominated as the Congress candidate from the constituency.

It is worth noting that Dr Kavya, in a letter to BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, said it was impossible to contest on the BRS ticket due to several cases faced by BRS leaders, including the telephone tapping case, as well as the arrest of BRS MLC K. Kavitha by the ED in the Delhi liquor scam case.





Nominations begin – April 18

Last date for nominations – April 25

Scrutiny of nominations – April 26

Last date withdrawal - April 29

Polling - May 13

Results - June 4