Parties Shortlist Their Nominees For Adilabad Lok Sabha Seat

Adilabad: All major political parties – Congress, BRS and BJP – have started the process for selecting their candidate who will contest from the Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for scheduled tribes.

Senior Congress leader Nagesh of Adilabad said political strategist Suneel Kanugolu’s teams are conducting a survey in the parliament constituency about the prospects of ticket aspirants for the Adilabad seat. Like in the assembly elections, the final choice will depend on the survey report submitted by Suneel Kanugolu.

It is learnt that there are more than 10 aspirants for the Congress ticket from Adilabad. The short-listed names will be sent to the AICC for the final choice.

Sources said most of the ticket aspirants have submitted their bio-data to minister Seethakka, who is in-charge of the Adilabad parliamentary constituency.

Those contending for the Congress ticket include former MLA Rekha Naik, AICC Adivasi wing national coordinator Kotnak Tirupathi, social activist Atram Suguna, Atram Roshan, Kumram Kotesh, Naresh Jadhav, Adivasi Sena state president Mokasi Daulath Rao, Srinivas Naik, senior advocate Pendore Gopi, advocate Shravan Naik, government employee Atram Bhaskar, Thodasam Dhanalaxmi, income tax officer Prakash Rathod and Parvati Rathod.

Seethakka is going through the bio-data of the ticket aspirants. She is also holding consultations with district congress presidents of Nirmal and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts and Khanapur Congress MLA Vedma Bojju.

Some of the Congress ticket aspirants have gone to Delhi and are lobbying with top AICC leaders. Some of the aspirants who were denied tickets in the assembly elections are now insisting on the party ticket for the Lok Sabha.

BRS party high command is taking feedback from leaders of the assembly constituencies within the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency. The party held a meeting in this regard at the Boath mandal headquarters recently.

There is speculation within political circles that a senior BRS Adivasi leader is in touch with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He may join the Congress if promised the party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP has also held discussions on its candidate from the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat. Sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao is a strong contender for the BJP ticket.