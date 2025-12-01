Parliament Winter Session Begins Today with Key Bills on Agenda

New Delhi: The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on Monday, December 1, at 11 am, marking the start of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at amending the Central Excise Act, 1944.

She may also introduce the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, which seeks to raise resources for national security and public health. The Bill proposes levying a cess on machines or processes used to manufacture specified goods. Six hours have been allotted for its discussion in the Lok Sabha.

The government is also likely to introduce the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, with three hours allotted for discussion.

Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives at 10 am at Hans Dwar, Parliament House. Such briefings typically set the tone for the session’s legislative and political agenda.

The day will begin with obituary references to former MPs Col. (Retd.) Sona Ram Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Ravi Naik, and actor-turned-politician Dharmendra.

The government has listed 13 Bills for consideration during the Winter Session, many of which have not been reviewed by a Standing Committee.

Other Bills likely to be taken up include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.