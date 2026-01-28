Parliament Budget Session to Begin Today with Prez Murmu's Address

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The Economic Survey of India is scheduled to be presented on January 29, followed by the Union Budget 2026–27 on February 1. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the Chief Economic Adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and key indicators for 2025–26 (April–March), along with an outlook for the next fiscal year.

The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days and conclude on April 2. Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to allow Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

The first part of the session will primarily focus on financial business related to the Union Budget for 2026–27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second part of the session.

Following an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, leaders of various political parties outlined issues likely to be raised during the Budget Session and assured the government of their full cooperation.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the party will raise people-centric issues during the session, including “vote theft, SIR, procurement of paddy and bringing back MGNREGA.”

Meanwhile, several political leaders and ministers arrived in the national capital ahead of the Budget Session. Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries George Kurian was seen arriving at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early Wednesday.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also reached Delhi to participate in the session.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra said issues relating to Odisha were raised during the all-party meeting, including farmer distress, stalled paddy procurement, delayed minimum support price payments, deterioration of law and order, rising crimes against women and minorities, lack of coal royalty revision, connectivity problems and high unemployment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said members raised concerns over pollution, SIR and rising unemployment.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal expressed hope for fair allocations in the 2026 Union Budget, saying he expects the state’s rightful share and urging a correction of past Finance Commission cuts that he said had severely affected Kerala. He criticised what he termed arbitrary central decisions and called for equitable support to all states.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused the government of failing on foreign policy and said he raised issues related to the alleged insult of Shankaracharya at Prayagraj, SIR and deletion of votes.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought cooperation from all parties for the smooth functioning of Parliament and said the government is ready to discuss important issues in accordance with parliamentary rules.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rijiju said discussions during the session should primarily revolve around the Budget. He added that a Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address will follow the opening address, with participation from all parties.

The government is expected to push its legislative agenda during the session, including several bills pending in both Houses.