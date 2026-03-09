Parliament Session: Jaishankar to Brief LS on West Asia Situation

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver a statement on “The Situation in West Asia” in the Lok Sabha as the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament of India begins on Monday.

The statement comes amid growing international attention on the ongoing conflict in West Asia following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28.

In retaliation, Iran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region.

While Jaishankar will make a statement in the House, Opposition MPs have demanded a detailed discussion on the ongoing conflict. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the Centre for scheduling only a statement and demanded an opportunity for members to ask questions.

Meanwhile, according to the List of Business, Congress MPs are likely to introduce a resolution to move a no-confidence motion against Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

A total of 118 Opposition MPs have reportedly signed the motion, alleging “partisan” behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. The resolution will be moved if leave of the House, or permission, is granted.

The Lower House will resume the Budget Session 2026 with obituary references to the passing of Meghalaya MP Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, who was a sitting member of the House.

The House will also make obituary references to Kumari Sushila Tririya, Devi Bux Singh, Purnmasi Ram, and K. P. Unnikrishnan.

The Rajya Sabha will resume its sitting with obituary references to Mukul Roy, Janardhan Waghmare, and H. K. Dua.

In the Upper House, Union Minister Nityanand Rai will table a copy of the proclamation issued by the President of India under clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution on February 4.

The proclamation revoked the earlier order issued on February 13, 2025, imposing President’s Rule in Manipur, with effect from February 4.

Rajya Sabha is also likely to take up a discussion on the functioning of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The second phase of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue until April 2, during which key legislative business and the Union Budget 2026–27 are expected to be taken up.

The session, which began on January 28 with the President’s address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and will run until April 2.