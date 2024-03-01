Panels To Formulate Policies for Students and Farmers Soon, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the government will soon constitute the Farmers' Commission and the Education Commission, which help the latter in formulating policies relating to farmers and students respectively.

He said the Education Commission will formulate policies to strengthen the education system in the state, while the Farmers Commission will make recommendations to address their grievances in the agriculture sector and to promote the welfare of farmers and tenant farmers.

During an interaction with the representatives of various social and civil society organisations at the Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister said the government will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the welfare and protection of the rights of the tenant farmers.

The Chief Minister also discussed the idea of enacting a new law for the protection of the tenant farmers rights with the representatives.

MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, social activists Yogendra Yadav, Prof Kodandaram, Prof Haragopal, Prof Vishweshwar Rao, Rama Eghete, Prof Riaz, Prof Purushotam,Gade Inaiah and other representatives were among those who met the CM.

Revanth Reddy opined that a wide range of discussions should be held on extending the Rythu Bharosa benefit and promised that the crop insurance scheme will be fully implemented.

He emphasised the adoption of crop rotation schemes in the state and farmers should adopt new methods to cultivate all crops.

Revanth Reddy said that the government is preparing plans to strengthen the schools and colleges in the state. “SC, ST, BC and minorities Gurukuls will be set up in one integrated campus on 25 acres.

The first integrated campus will be established in Kodangal as a pilot project,” he explained. The objective of the establishment of integrated campuses is to eliminate caste and religious discrimination.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's work on welfare programmes, including implementing four of the Six Guarantees and the release of the White Papers on the economy, irrigation and agriculture.

He also reiterated his government’s commitment to provide jobs to the unemployed.