Palegar’s Faction Feud Turning Old Story in Seema Politics

Anantapur: The centuries-old faction rivalry in Palegar is largely a thing of the past today, with attempts being made by some leaders for compromises and deals with their enemies, so as to eschew violence at various levels in Rayalaseema region.

They are following the footsteps of the leaders from faction-hit families, who kept their children away from such practices.

Thousands of children with faction backgrounds have changed course, abhorred violence and are now employed as software engineers or are handling white collar jobs in respectable professions. This has prompted the elders too to keep themselves away from faction rivalry during the past decade.

Even top leaders like Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, Kethineni Suryaprathap Reddy, Paritala, Maddelacheruvu Suri, Ramsubba Reddy, Adinarayana Reddy, and the Katasani family shunned faction rivalry and succeeded in persuading their followers to not get involved in faction feud. This changed for the better the lives of hundreds of faction-hit families.

Faction violence had its roots in medieval history after the chieftains (palegars) of various villages and forts became independent rulers since 1565. This was after the Talikota battle, when faction rivalries had polluted the political system in the region. Faction leaders turned themselves into political leaders to outwit their rivals.

Compromise deals and an urge on the part of some faction leaders to work in the same party along with rival leaders eventually led to a decline in faction feud even in the villages where the rivalries were often hard-edged. Top-level leaders realised that faction feud must be stopped at some level through compromise and this also involved, say, pardoning a rival who killed one’s family members.

For instance, former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy never encouraged his aides to target those who had brutally killed his father, YS Raja Reddy, two decades ago. Recently, Sathish Reddy, TD leader from Pulivendula, who faced allegations in the case, joined the YSRC in the presence of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Pulivendula. The wheel has turned full circle.

Jammalamadugu, a hard-core faction-hit area in Kadapa district, is an example of a compromise deal between rival faction leaders. The two and half decades-long rivalry between the families of former minister P Siva Reddy and his adversary Devagudi Sankar Reddy had spawned many violent incidents. P Ramasubba Reddy, a TD leader, had been convicted in a double-murder case during the Congress rule. He was an active leader of the YSRC. Former minister Adinaryana Reddy joined the TD but he is now contesting as the BJP candidate in Jammalamadugu.

Kapatralla, a prominent faction village in Kurnool district, was adopted by the police some time ago. It yielded results and faction groups were being weaned away from rivalries. They are now concentrating their energies on the region’s development.

Dharmavaram MLA, K Venkatrami Reddy, an engineering graduate, had entered politics after his father Sureedu was hacked by rivals at Tadipathri. His uncle K Pedda Reddy, sitting MLA from Tadipathri, who was also maintaining a distance from faction rivalry, said the family had suffered a lot with faction feud in the past, and “we will not encourage anyone to continue with such a mindset.”

The faction feuds in the region had led to the introduction of land mines, TV bombs, car bombs, ice cream bombs and high-end weapons like Ak-47 along with the traditional hunting sickles and crude bombs in the past four decades after such rivalries took on a political colour.

The political links were flimsy in a majority of the cases. Factionists developed themselves as constituency level leaders and were elected as MLAs and MPs in course of time. Records say that at least 2000 men from the Congress, TD and other parties had been killed in the last four decades in Rayalaseema region.

Analysts say faction culture was majorly suppressed for a decade and such instances are confined to only a few areas now. “The elders, mostly Reddys, Kammas and Boyas, woke up to the consequences of faction rivalry and succeeded in providing quality education to their children. Most of them completed engineering graduation and settled in the software industry in Bengaluru or Hyderabad during the past decade.”

“The victims are voluntarily engaging in the spread of awareness against faction fued in the villages. We are conducting such campaigns at all faction-hit villages,” stated Appireddy Harinath Reddy, writer.

Four children from Tagarakunta Prabhakar’s faction-hit family from Kanganipalle, completed education and got employment as software engineers. They are away from such activities of the past.