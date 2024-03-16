Palamuru Voters Will Surprise This Time by Electing BJP From 2 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Voters

Nagarkurnool: ‘Modi mania’ gripped the backward Nagarkurnool, located in the southern part of Telangana state with locals going to a frenzy to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tallest leader to have visited the town.

Every section of society, mostly farm women and youth, came in large numbers to listen to Modi at his public meeting. Anand, a kirana store owner, said it was difficult to think about the country’s future without Modi. The country needed him for one more term. “Pakistan has slipped into sleep mode and is shivering due to Modi,” Anand said.

On the political mood, Anand said a positive wave can be seen everywhere. Unlike the Assembly elections, it would be difficult to judge the mood in a Lok Sabha constituency but the educated community, youth and women were supporting Modi, he said.

This was evident with the massive number of youngsters and women attending the meeting. The crowd began shouting “Modi, Modi” when the Prime Minister arrived, and had to be asked by state BJP leaders to stop.

BJP Yuva Morcha leader Sadiq Pasha said he would bet Rs 50,000 that the BJP would not get less than the four seats it had won in 2019. “Some political parties are trying to distance the Muslims from the BJP by giving false information. But, a large number of Muslims have realised the false propaganda and they will vote for Modi this time,” he said.

Another BJP leader, Dileep Achari, said that they were surprised to see the Modi wave in Nagarkurnool and Mahbubnagar. Many local BRS and Congress leaders also came in large numbers for the meeting. “It won’t be difficult to translate the positive mood among the people into votes. It would definitely ensure victory in the two Lok Sabha seats of undivided Palamuru district,” he said.