Padma Shri Kamala Pujari, Acclaimed Paddy Seed Conservationist, Dies

Bhubaneswar: Kamala Pujari, a tribal woman who was awarded Padma Shri awardee for her outstanding efforts to preserve native varieties paddy seeds, passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

She was 74.

Known worldwide for her contributions to organic farming and conservation of native paddy varieties, Kamala was admitted to SCB two days ago due to health-related issues. Hospital sources said she died due to cardiac arrest.

The tribal lady from Koraput is known for her pioneering work in organic agriculture. For this reason, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019.

Pujari brought laurels for the state by winning the ‘Equator Initiative Award’ in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2002.

Family sources said Pujari was not keeping well and had earlier undergone treatment at SCB multiple times in the past. She was suffering from kidney-related ailments.

A four-member team of doctors was engaged for the treatment of Pujari. Sources said that she had undergone dialysis recently. She was not consuming food and suffered a cardiac arrest early today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called her a beacon in empowering the tribal communities, condoled the death of Pujari.

“Pained by the passing away of Smt. Kamala Pujari Ji. She made a monumental contribution to agriculture, particularly boosting organic agricultural practices and protecting indigenous seeds," the PM said.

He added, "Her work in enriching sustainability and protecting biodiversity will be remembered for years. She was also a beacon in empowering the tribal communities. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi expressed his grief over the demise of Kamala Pujari.

"Padma Shri Kamala Pujari played a champion role in preserving indigenous paddy varieties and other seeds. She also promoted organic farming. Her contribution towards environment protection was immense which Odisha and the nation can never forget."

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Padma Shri Kamala Pujari. She will always be remembered for her outstanding contribution in the field of agriculture and social reforms," tweeted BJP national vice-president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda.