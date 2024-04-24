Padma Says Women Distrust TD’s Poll Promises

Vijayawada: Former AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma asked Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to explain what he did to women during his five-year rule.

Addressing media at the YSR Congress Party central office on Wednesday, she said that no woman in the state believes Chandrababu’s promises, as he has not fulfilled his earlier poll promises, including to Dwacra women with regard to loan waiver.

Padma asserted that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled all poll promises, including waiving the loans of Dwacra women that Naidu had failed to do. This is the reason why women will back the YSRC government, she stated.

The former commission chairperson said Jagan rule is a golden era for development of women with schemes like Aasara and Cheyuta. Refuting Naidu’s allegations of increase in petrol price by Jagan government, she underlined that prices of petrol have been increased by the central government. The state government has nothing to do with it.

The former women’s commission chairman said Naidu could as well ask his alliance partner BJP, which is leading the government at the centre, to check the petrol prices.