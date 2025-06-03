Pachmarhi Sanctuary Renamed After Gond King Raja Bhabhoot Singh

Bhopal: The Mohan Yadav cabinet met at Pachmarhi, the erstwhile kingdom of Gond tribe ruler Raja Bhabhoot Singh, under Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh.

This was the fourth historical site in Madhya Pradesh where the state cabinet met in the last one and half years as part of the government’s move to showcase the heritage and historical sites in the state.

Addressing his cabinet, the chief minister announced that the Pachmarhi sanctuary will now be known as Raja Bhabhoot Singh Pachmarhi Sanctuary.

The renaming is in recognition of the Gond ruler’s love for nature and his lifelong efforts to protect Pachmarhi from the foreign forces, he said.

The sanctuary will also showcase the life of Raja Bhabhoot Singh, his fight against British rule and his contribution to the freedom movement of the country.

“This move aims to enhance the local pride and strengthen the identity of the sanctuary, making it a symbol of both historical and natural heritage”, he said.

He said the Gond ruler still has a deep influence on the tribal society and his tales of bravery still resonate in the public consciousness.

“Holding the cabinet meeting in Pachmarhi is a tribute to his legacy”, he said.

He also announced that three conferences of three different tribal communities would be held in the state in the current month.

The Baiga convention will be held at Bajang in Dindori in the state on June seven.

The Kol convention will be held in Beohari in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh on June nine and the Sahariya convention will be held in Kolaras under Shivpuri district in the state on June 18.