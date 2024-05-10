Oz Tightens Curbs on Indian Students Seeking Studies in Australia

Hyderabad: Making it more difficult for Indian students seeking admissions in its universities, the Australian government has further raised the financial threshold required for obtaining a student visa.

Under the new regulations announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's administration, international students must now demonstrate proof of savings amounting to at least AUD29,710 (approximately Rs 16,34,699) up from about Rs 3 lakh, marking a substantial increase from the previous requirement. This change, which is the second of its kind within seven months, has notably heightened the financial burden on students, particularly those from India.

The latest revision comes against a backdrop of increased migration of students from India and concerns over fraudulent practices within student recruitment. The Australian government has already tightened other visa prerequisites, including the IELTS score requirements. According to reports, these measures follow a previous increment in October, where the proof of savings requirement was adjusted from AUD21,041 to AUD24,505.

"The recent change that is to become effective from May 10 is extremely concerning! As someone who has been planning on the admissions for several months and arranging funds according to the previous standards, it’s almost impossible to meet the new requirements in such a short period, especially for the middle classes who aspire to study abroad," Khaja Shereen, a student from Hyderabad, looking to pursue a Masters in Social Work, told Deccan Chronicle.

The clampdown on student visas is said to be part of Australia's broader strategy to halve its annual immigration intake, amidst a scenario where visas granted to Indian students plummeted by 48% from December 2022 to December 2023. Despite these challenges, India remains the second-largest source country for international students in Australia, with over 122,000 Indian students enrolled during the January to September 2023 period.

Moreover, the Australian government is intensifying its scrutiny of education providers suspected of unethical recruitment practices. Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil had earlier said that 34 education providers have been issued warning letters regarding non-genuine or exploitative recruitment methods, with severe penalties looming if malpractices are confirmed.

In contrast to Australia's tightening visa regulations, the US Consulate General in Hyderabad announced the release of the first tranche of student visa interview appointments extension until May 31, for the fall season admissions. The Consulate said that slots should be booked at the American Embassy in Delhi as well as the consulate offices in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

