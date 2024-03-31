Owaisi Uses Religion To Cement His Position, Says BJP’s Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: The BJP has fielded a political novice Kompella Madhavi Latha contest against a seasoned politician Asaduddin Owaisi from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate. Owaisi won this Hyderabad seat for the last four terms with least opposition from the nearest rival. But, she unveils the dynamics behind Owaisi’s dominance and delves into factors fueling Owaisi’s popularity. She also speaks on how Owaisi leverages religion to cement his position as the Muslim community’s sole representative, and how he adopts fear tactics to fortify his stronghold. She exposes the secret behind Owaisi and those in power, and serves as a strategic ally for the backup plan of rulers to remain in power.

Excerpts from an interview with Madhavi Latha:

Q. Why is MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi popular, and continuously winning the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat?

Owaisi's popularity stems from his adept use of religion to position himself as the sole representative of Muslims and make Muslim voters rally behind him. He smartly used religion as an emotion among Muslims. Owaisi managed to create an impression that if he was defeated, the Muslims would not survive in this country. This perception, combined with fear tactics, has solidified his stronghold.

Q. If it is a lack of understanding by some, why do the others repose faith in him? Why are they not looking for an alternative?

Educated and white-collar Muslims are not inclined to place blind faith in Owaisi. How was MBT crushed? The MIM adopts strategies to convince Muslims that they are messiah for them. His stronghold over the Old City of Hyderabad persists due to the suppression of educational and economic growth among Muslims.

Q. Owaisi seeks funds from whichever government is in power by becoming friendly with them. Is it not service to his community?

Contrary to serving his community, Owaisi's actions perpetuate fear and hinder the economic, educational, and health care of Muslims. His allegiance to governments is driven by selfish interests rather than the welfare of his constituents. Owaisi puts the people of the old city of Hyderabad in the same situation as they were 40 years ago. He kept them under the constant fear of insecurity for his political gains.

Q. Why does Owaisi support the party in the government and vice versa?

Owaisi serves as a backup plan for those in power, ensuring their continued reign by aligning with him. This symbiotic relationship enables them to maintain control and exploit opportunities for personal gain. The BRS led by KCR and the present Revanth Reddy government use Owaisi as a backup plan for them in crisis. The Congress may be using Owaisi as a backup plan as part of I.N.D.I. block strategy also. He is a part of the I.N.D.I. block’s hidden agenda to get the Muslim support for them in the country.

Q. How do you expect to win the Hyderabad seat given the alleged prevalence of bogus votes?

By advocating for increased scrutiny of polling booths on election day, we aim to expose and deter fraudulent practices. Transparency in the electoral process is essential to ensure fair representation and democracy.

Q. How did you secure a BJP ticket despite not being a primary member of the party?

The party recognised my commitment to social causes and entrusted me with the responsibility to combat detrimental forces. Membership in a political party is merely a formality, and my selection reflects the party's recognition of my dedication to serving the community.

Q. How did you transition from a businesswoman to a spiritual preacher to a politician?

At different stages of my life, I've embraced various roles driven by a sense of duty and compassion. My journey as a politician stems from a lifelong commitment to social welfare and community service.

Q. Your language has evolved since entering politics….

Adapting my communication style to resonate with the masses is crucial in effectively conveying my message. Like a mother speaking softly to her children, I aim to connect with people in a way that resonates with them, fostering better understanding and engagement.

Q. How do you see your election prospects?

I am committed to advocating for marginalised communities, particularly Pasmanda women, who face neglect and disenfranchisement. My goal is to instigate positive change and uplift those who have been overlooked within our society.

Q. Do you anticipate support from Muslim women, after the ban on triple talaq?

There is a growing awareness among Muslim women regarding the injustices perpetrated against them in the name of Triple Talaq. As they reject outdated practices and seek empowerment, we anticipate increased support for initiatives aimed at their upliftment and inclusion.