Overwhelming Response to BJP’s ‘Pehla Vote Modiko’ Call to First-Time Voters

Hyderabad: The BJP’s programme to reach out to first-time voters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live ‘Namo Navmatdata Sammelan’ address on Thursday turned out to be an event of serious magnitude in Telangana state with nearly two lakh freshly eligible voters listening in to the televised event.

Impressing upon the first-time voters that the responsibility of how India ought to be in 25 years rested on their shoulders, and why they should use their vote to elect a strong and stable government, Modi told the youths that when a government with absolute majority is at the helm, there is stability and the country is able to take big decisions, solve decades -old problems and pave the way for a brighter future.

Students and youths gathered at 200 venues across the state in nearly 100 Assembly constituencies to listen to Modi.

The meetings were attended at different venues by senior BJP leaders, including the state party president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy at the Women’s College in Begumpet.

Kishan Reddy said, “India has the largest youth population in the world. Special efforts are being made to make all eligible youth to get enrolled as voters. The National Voters Day (January 25) is being celebrated across the country and I call upon all youth to enroll as voters, cast your vote and help build a strong and prosperous India.”

BJYM treasurer P.M. Sai Prasad, in-charge for the event for Telangana state and Assam, said, “The response from the gatherings was spontaneous with the youths clearly showing a direct connect with the Prime Minister.”

The theme of the BJYM and ABVP for the gatherings was ‘Pehla Vote Modi ko (our first vote for Modi)’, underlining the importance the party placed on first-time voters in helping the BJP retain power at the Centre.

“We are certain from the response at the gatherings that bringing Modi back as Prime Minister is the mood of the nation,” Sai Prasad said.