Over 95 Per Cent Super Senior Citizens Cast Votes from Home

HYDERABAD: At least 95 per cent of super-senior citizens who had registered to vote from home and the end of the process on Thursday. Of the 23,247 applications, 21,651 voted at home or at postal voting centres up to May 8. The process of receiving applications for postal ballot / election duty certificate (EDC) from employees on poll duty has also completed. A total of 2,64,043 employees have applied, ofwhom 2,29,072 opted for postal ballot and 34,973 for EDC. As of May 8, 1,75,994 employees had cast their votes in the voter verification centres. Voting at VFCs will continue to function up to May 10.



Election officers stated that there will be a ban on political bulk SMS from 6 pm on May 11 to 6 pm on May 13.

The Election Commission also directed the excise and prohibition department officials to make dry days prohibiting sale of liquor from May 11, 5 pm to May 13, 5 pm and counting day June 4 in view of Lok Sabha elections and counting respectively.





