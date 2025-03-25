Over 3,000 hectares of forest destroyed in Odisha wildfires, reveals minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has suffered extensive damage to its forest cover due to rampant wildfires, with nearly 3,000 hectares scorched in just the past three months. Over the last four years, a staggering 53,820 hectares of forest have been completely destroyed by fires, raising concerns over the state’s environmental security.

The alarming statistics were presented in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Tuesday by forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia.

Responding to a question raised by BJD MLA Ramesh Behera, the minister provided a year-wise breakdown of the devastation:

”A catastrophic 28,569 hectares of forest were lost to wildfires in 2021. In 2022, the damage was reduced to 8,438 hectares, yet wildfires persisted. Similarly, in 2023, The affected area surged again to 9,711 hectares, indicating a growing crisis,” the minister revealed.

With more than 54,000 hectares lost in just four years, environmentalists and opposition leaders have criticised the lack of effective fire prevention strategies. Experts suggest rising temperatures, human encroachment, and illegal activities as major contributing factors.

The minister acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the government is intensifying efforts to mitigate the crisis.

“We have undertaken deployment of advanced surveillance systems for early fire detection and control and strengthened fire management teams in vulnerable forested areas. Besides, we have also increased patrolling and community engagement to prevent illegal activities leading to wildfires,” the minister said.

The growing frequency of wildfires has prompted calls for urgent policy interventions and a more robust disaster management framework. Environmental groups stress the need for a long-term strategy that includes afforestation programmes, improved firefighting infrastructure, and stricter enforcement against encroachments and illegal deforestation.

As Odisha grapples with this escalating environmental threat, authorities face mounting pressure to act swiftly to safeguard the state’s rich forest ecosystems from further devastation.