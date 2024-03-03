Over 2,900 Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Trained on New Laws

Tirupati: A six-day virtual training programme successfully concluded on Saturday, equipping over 2,900 police officers from six Andhra Pradesh districts with knowledge of three new criminal laws. The program, held from February 26 to March 2, focused on the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BSN), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyan (BSA), all set to come into effect in July 2024.

This program follows a month of similar in-person training at the Kalyani Dam Police Training College for an initial batch of 80 officers from nine districts. Due to police department elections, subsequent sessions transitioned to a virtual format, allowing officers to participate from their local stations and offices.

Officers from Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Guntur districts participated in the virtual training, gaining valuable knowledge about the new 2023 laws. Participants expressed satisfaction with the programme, and Police Training College Principal M.K. Radhakrishna declared it a great success.