Our share of Krishna should be 789 TMC water, TS tells Tribunal

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has urged the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) that it should be allocated 789 tmc ft of water from the 1,050 tmc ft available in Krishna river in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

In its submissions recently to the KWDT-II, the state government said it should get 299 tmc ft for completed projects in the state, while 238 tmc ft should be approved for projects under construction, and another 216 tmc ft for proposed projects on the river in Telangana.

In addition, the state told KWDT-II in its statement, that of the water available in the then unified Krishna district in the river, Telangana should get 36 tmc ft for drinking purposes.

The state government urged the tribunal to take into consideration that with 68 per cent of Krishna river’s catchment area being in Telangana, the state should get a legitimate share of 789 tmc ft of water from the river.

It may be recalled that KWDT-I had allocated 811 tmc ft of water for unified Andhra Pradesh of which, post bifurcation of the state, the then BRS government had agreed to an ad-hoc arrangement of 299 tmc ft for Telangana while agreeing to residuary AP getting 511 tmc ft of water from the river.