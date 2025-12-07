We Could Have Done Much More, But Chose Restraint: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor

Leh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the armed forces 'could have done much more' during Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, but deliberately opted for a 'restrained' and 'calibrated' response.The operation in May underscored both the capability and discipline of the Indian forces, who neutralised terror threats without escalation, Singh said.

"During Operation Sindoor, the coordination we witnessed among our armed forces, the civil administration, and the citizens of the border areas was incredible. I express my gratitude to every citizen of Ladakh as well as the border areas for extending their support to our armed forces," the defence minister said after inaugurating 125 infrastructure projects in different parts of the nation, which were completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

"This coordination is what defines our identity. It is our mutual bond that gives us the most distinct identity in the world," Singh said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

"Just a few months ago, we witnessed how, in response to the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, our armed forces executed Operation Sindoor, and the world knows what they did to the terrorists.

"Of course, we could have done much more had we wanted, but our forces demonstrated not only valour but also restraint, doing only what was necessary," the defence minister said.

Stressing that such a massive operation became possible due to strong connectivity, Singh said, "Our armed forces were able to deliver logistics right on time. Connectivity with the border areas was also maintained, giving Operation Sindoor its historic success."

The defence minister added that improved connectivity in the border areas is transforming security in multiple ways and enabling troops to operate more effectively in difficult terrains.

"Today, our soldiers stand strong in difficult terrains because they have access to roads, real-time communication systems, satellite support, surveillance networks, and logistics connectivity.

"Every minute, every second of a soldier deployed on the border is extremely important. Therefore, connectivity should not be viewed merely as limited to networks, optical fibre, drones, and radars, but rather as the backbone of security," Singh said.

The defence minister added that if he can meet the armed forces in any corner of the country, it is possible only because of strong communication networks and connectivity.

"Communication should not be viewed merely in terms of infrastructure. It is a very broad term. Communication is essential for peace, harmony, and understanding of society," he said, adding that the government's constant endeavour has been to strengthen communication and connectivity with all the border areas, including Ladakh.

The Central government is working with full enthusiasm for the holistic development of the border areas, he said.

"Our government, our armed forces, and organisations such as the BRO stand with you. We just need to keep strengthening this bond so that our relationship is not affected by any external element," the defence minister said.

He added that improved connectivity is not only strengthening security and infrastructure but also driving economic growth.

Citing the 8.2 per cent GDP expansion in the second quarter of 2025-26, Singh said stronger communication and connectivity networks have been a key enabler, supported by the government's pro-growth policies and nationwide reforms.