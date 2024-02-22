OU students seek inquiry into ‘illegal’ promotions

Hyderabad: The inquiry report of an expert committee tasked with scrutinising the promotions of senior professors in Osmania University submitted on January 31 remains undisclosed, prompting demands from the Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA), professors, and students that its contents be released to the public.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Prof. Surender Reddy B. of the mathematics department, who filed applications under the RTI and secured information on several recently promoted senior professors not having the requisite number of papers published in UGC-listed publications, expressed frustration at not getting an opportunity to meet education department principal secretary and collegiate education commissioner B. Venkatesham since February 1.

“If the findings aren't made public, we will be left with no option but go to court to fight it out legally," Prof. Reddy said. The committee that oversaw the enquiry comprises Prof. T. Thirupathi Rao (Chairman), Prof. Venkataramana (vice-chairman, TSCHE), and Prof. Manzoor Hussain (Registrar, JNTU Hyderabad).

Meanwhile, Osmania University students asked Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to initiate an inquiry into recent revelations secured via an RTI (Right to Information Act) petition regarding promotions of professors who did not meet UGC-prescribed norms with regard to publications.

Among the eligibility criteria set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) are 10 publications in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals for promotion as senior professor.

According to the RTI application, Prof. R. Limbadri, chairman of the TS Higher Education Council and department of public administration, has only four publications listed in the UGC’s Consortium for Academics and Research Ethics (CARE) list.

Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder, of the political science department, has five, according to the RTI reply. Prof. Ravinder, however, said the publications were not the sole criteria, and that there were other parameters.

The CARE list includes journals from all disciplines indexed in globally accepted databases, such as Scopus (source list), Web of Science, Arts and Humanities Citation Index Source Publication, Science Citation Index Expanded Source Publication and Social Science Citation Index Source Publication.

Among those who received their promotions recently, Prof. A. Bala Kishan (dean, faculty of science, geography department), appears to have no publication at all. Prof. C. Murali Krishna (English), has three, as per the RTI reply.

Prof. T. Mrunalini (education) has seven, Prof. K. Narender (journalism) has four, Prof. C. Ganesh (sociology) three, Prof. K. Arjun Rao (history) and Prof. A. Ramkrishna (education) each have two, and Prof. Mallikarjuna Reddy from the department of management has one, the RTI reply showed.

Asked about this, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ravinder said, “The rules say either 10 years of service or 10 papers published under UGC CARE list. Also, the expert committee's say is final.”

Prof. Ravinder said that he submitted 11 in place of 10 papers when applying for promotion, and the top 10 were selected. “Though only four of my papers are published under the UGC CARE, few others are published under Scopus, SAGE Open and other such reputable databases,” he said.

N. Satya, a research scholar and secretary of the All India Students Federation (AISF) at Osmania University, sought an investigation into the qualifications of the professors in question to ensure transparency and integrity in the academic appointment process.

There was a demand for the implementation of stricter measures in the faculty appointment process to prevent similar issues from arising in the future, including enhancing verification procedures for credentials and research achievements, as well as increasing transparency in selection committees.