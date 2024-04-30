OU Students Demand Accountability Amid Political Controversy

Hyderabad: Student groups of Osmania University on Tuesday voiced frustration over the politicisation of the water and electricity shortages, claiming that "political maneouvers are overshadowing their genuine hardships."

The All India Students Federation, OU Council, held a press conference at the university's political science department and specifically criticised BRS leaders for exploiting the issue of the closure of hostels— declared on Monday by the chief warden and reversed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka — for political gain.

N. Satya, a research scholar, refuted the allegations that OU's problems began with the Congress government taking over, and spoke of the long-standing promises made by the BRS government to elevate the institution to international standards.

OU students also denounced Rao for his absence from important university events, including review meetings and the centennial celebrations, underscoring a decade of neglect. They held the BRS government responsible for a variety of issues plaguing the institution, such as "insufficient funding, staffing shortages, neglected infrastructure, and fee hikes, which have collectively deteriorated the quality of education and campus life at OU."

The students advocated for accountability, demanding the removal of senior professors implicated in corruption and calling for a thorough investigation into these allegations.