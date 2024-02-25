OU Refutes Claims of Irregularities

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Saturday refuted claims of irregularities in the promotions of senior professors and said the process adhered to the norms set by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

At a press conference, Prof. P. Laxminarayana, Registrar, the promotions were conducted in strict accordance with GO No 15 and UGC rules and regulations. He dismissed claims of irregularities as baseless. The university highlighted the various criteria considered for senior professor promotions, including research quality and experience.

"Professors seeking promotion are required to demonstrate ten years of experience, along with specific research achievements, including publications and supervised PhDs,” Prof. Laxminarayana said and added that the promotion process involved a rigorous evaluation by a committee comprising the Vice-Chancellor, Governor’s nominee, deans, department heads, social welfare representatives, and subject experts nominated by the Board of Studies.

The final decision was based on the recommendations of this committee, as per UGC guidelines, Prof. Laxminarayana said.

Students said the clarification should have come from the government or the expert committee responsible for investigating these allegations. They emphasised the need for an independent and transparent investigation.

"The absence of Vice-Chancellor at the press conference raises suspicions," said a student, Satya N.

Deccan Chronicle had earlier reported about a professor who withdrew his application for promotion after an inquiry was initiated into 'fake' papers.