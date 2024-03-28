Hyderabad: Osmania University convened its Academic Senate meeting on Thursday to discuss and approve the budget for the financial year 2024-25. Chaired by university vice-chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder, the meeting highlighted the OU’s financial priorities and sought government support to address a projected deficit of Rs 44.68 crore.

The budget presentation, delivered by senior Prof. V. Appa Rao from the Department of Commerce, outlined the estimated receipts and expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year. While acknowledging the increased block grant allocation from the state government, Prof. Appa Rao emphasised the need for additional support to ensure the university's operational sustainability, the university said in a statement.

Prof B. Reddiya Naik, OSD to vice-chancellor and chairman of the Annual Report Committee presented the university's achievements and milestones, reflecting on its progress in various domains over the past year.