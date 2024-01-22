ORR Cycle Track Damaged by Heavy Vehicle at Janawada

Hyderabad: The solar roof cycling track on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) was damaged after a heavy vehicle rammed into it at Janawada, police said on Mnday.

The driver of the vehicle was injured in the accident that occurred at about 4 am. There were no commuters, passerbys or cyclists at that time.

Two vertical columns, four horizontal beams, and the roof sheet of around 45 metres was damaged and 25 solar panels partially damaged.

An official with the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) said that a case has been registered with the Gachibolwi police. A police official said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the cycle track.

Ravi Sambari from the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR), a community that promotes active mobility, urged the authorities to restore the track on a warfooting.

This 23-km cycle track is a one-of-its-kind facility in the state, running in two segments —8.5 km from Nanakramguda to the TS Police Academy and 14.5 km from Kollur to Narsingi.