Opposition MPs Protest in Parliament Over LPG Supply Issue

New Delhi: Ahead of an all-party meeting on the West Asia conflict, opposition MPs on Wednesday staged a protest in the Parliament premises over the LPG supply issue.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, further disrupting the vital waterway and impacting global energy markets and economic stability.

TMC MP Saugata Roy criticised the government, stating that it had failed to handle the LPG crisis effectively. He said people were facing significant hardships and demanded a quick resolution to the issue.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned India’s role in the global crisis and said the opposition would present suggestions if the Prime Minister attends discussions. He also criticised the government’s approach to international diplomacy.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the government was misleading the public about the LPG situation, claiming shortages were widespread during festivals like Navratri and Eid. He said the opposition would continue to raise the issue at Parliament.

Meanwhile, two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG. The vessels, with Indian crew members onboard, are expected to reach Indian ports between March 26 and 28 to support domestic supply.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for coordinated efforts between the Centre and states to address challenges arising from the West Asia conflict. He urged a united approach to ensure stability and support for citizens affected by the crisis.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi described the situation as a “major test” for the country and stressed the importance of ensuring timely benefits under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, especially for the poor, workers, and migrant communities.