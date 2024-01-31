Only Congress can uplift weaker sections: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar claimed that Congress was the only party which would protect and strive for the uplift of the weaker sections in the country.

Along with government chief whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas and Congress Sircilla constituency incharge K.K. Mahendar Reddy, the minister participated in various developmental programmes in Mustabad, Yellareddypet and Gambiraopet mandals in Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

Prabhakar berated BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for the arrests of Congress district president and other activists by BRS government during his visits to the district as a minister. But, the Congress government would not impose such restrictions on opposition leaders.

“Unable to digest that the Congress coming to power in the state, KTR has lost his mind and making senseless remarks against the just two-month-old Congress government. He should know that power is not permanent for anyone and learn to be humble,” said the minister, faulting the former IT minister’s comments that the BRS government unnecessarily set up 32 medical colleges instead of forming 32 WhatsApp universities (groups).

He alleged that being a municipal minister for ten years, KTR failed to clear the power bills of the municipal office, hostel mess bills and pending bills of weavers in Sircilla.

The people are determined to support the Congress to its government at the Centre, hoping that it will strive for the uplift of weaker sections of the people, he said, promising taking the issues of the weaver community to the Chief Minister's notice and the completion of pending works of Upper Manair and Gouravelli projects.