‘One Cannot Expect Basic Courtesy From Rahul Gandhi,’ Says BJP MP Pratap Sarangi

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Balasore Lok Sabha MP, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, returned to the Odisha capital, Bhubaneswar, on Monday after recovering from a recent injury. Upon his arrival, the veteran parliamentarian recounted the events of December 19, when he sustained a head injury during an alleged altercation on the premises of Parliament.

Sarangi had been receiving medical treatment in New Delhi following the incident, which raised concerns among his supporters and within the political community. Many expressed relief at his recovery, and Sarangi, grateful for the support he had received, is expected to resume his parliamentary duties soon.

Speaking to the media, Sarangi said, “My health has improved significantly, though the bandage on my head will remain for another three to four days.”

He went on to describe the events of December 19: “A group of us BJP MPs had gone to Parliament to stage a protest against the disrespect shown to Dr. Ambedkar. We were peacefully standing, holding placards.”

He continued, “At that moment, Rahul Gandhi appeared and began pushing others to make his way forward. I was standing at the front, but none of the BJP MPs obstructed his path. There was ample space on both sides for him to pass, and I wasn’t engaging with him in any way. Yet, unexpectedly, he changed his direction and charged towards us.”

Sarangi recalled that Gandhi gave a “hard push” to Mukesh Rajput, a BJP member who fell onto Sarangi. “As a result, I also lost my balance and fell, sustaining a head injury,” Sarangi said. “A sharp object pierced my head, causing a deep cut. Initially, Rahul brazenly admitted to his actions, but later chose to remain silent about it. One cannot expect even basic courtesy from him.”

Sarangi had suffered the injury near Makar Dwar, the main entrance to Parliament for MPs, during the protest. The BJP MP later attributed his recovery to the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

The incident, which took place on the steps of Makar Dwar, involved Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi allegedly manhandling Sarangi and Rajput.