Om Birla Vows Impartiality After No-Confidence Motion Fails

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday reiterated that he would perform his duties fairly and impartially, emphasising that every member of the Lok Sabha, whether from the government or the Opposition, has the right to speak according to parliamentary rules.

Birla made the remarks while addressing the House for the first time after a motion seeking his removal, brought by more than 100 Opposition MPs, failed through a voice vote.

“The members of the House have strengthened its traditions and enhanced its prestige. I thank everyone for placing their trust in me. I assure you that I will always discharge my duties in an impartial and fair manner,” Birla said.

Responding to allegations that Opposition MPs were not being given adequate opportunities to speak, he clarified that all members are allowed to participate in debates as per the rules. “Whether it is a minister or an Opposition MP, every member has the right to speak according to the rules,” he said.

Birla also stressed the importance of following parliamentary procedures for the smooth functioning of the House. He noted that the rules were not framed by the government or the Opposition, but apply equally to all members.

“The House functions according to rules. Whether it is the Prime Minister or any other member, they must give prior notice before speaking. No one has the right to speak out of turn,” he added.

Birla’s return to the Chair was met with protests and sloganeering from members of the INDIA bloc, prompting him to urge MPs to allow proceedings to continue during Question Hour.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned at 11:04 am amid protests, with Birla appealing to members to let Question Hour function so that MPs could raise issues and hold the government accountable. He also said he would present his views on the discussions held over the previous two days at noon.

Birla resumed his role as Speaker after the no-confidence motion against him was defeated in the House by a voice vote.