Olympian Neeraj Chopra Made Lt. Col (Honorary) by Indian Army

New Delhi: The pipping ceremony of Olympic gold medallist and Lt. Colonel (Honorary) Neeraj Chopra was held on Wednesday in New Delhi, marking another significant milestone in his decorated career.

The ceremony was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Upendra Dwivedi. According to The Gazette of India, the appointment took effect on April 16.

Neeraj joined the Indian Army as a junior commissioned officer in the rank of Naib Subedar on August 26, 2016. He was awarded the Arjuna Award for his exploits in athletics two years later and received the Khel Ratna award in 2021.

Following his historic gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 27-year-old athlete was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal by the Indian Army in 2022. That same year, he was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major and became a recipient of the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

Chopra recently failed to defend his world title in javelin throw, finishing eighth with a best throw of 84.03 m at the World Athletics Championships — ending his remarkable 26-event streak of top-two finishes. His compatriot Sachin Yadav secured fourth place with a throw of 86.27 m.

Following the result, Neeraj expressed surprise at his performance, citing back issues but acknowledging that “it is life and sports” after all. The last time the Indian superstar had finished outside the top three was at the 2018 Continental Cup in Czechia, where he placed sixth.