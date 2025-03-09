Olive Ridley Turtles Return to Odisha’s Eakakulanasi After 33 Years

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable turn of events, nature has reclaimed lost ground at Eakakulanasi island in Odisha’s Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, welcoming back the endangered Olive Ridley turtles for mass nesting after a staggering 33-year hiatus.

Under the glow of the moon, waves of turtles—an estimated 1.7 lakh—crawled ashore over the last two days, instinctively digging nests and laying eggs on the now-revived beach. The event, unseen at this location since 1992, is being hailed as an ecological milestone, signaling hope for conservation efforts.

"The beach had suffered severe sea erosion, making it unsuitable for nesting. However, since 2020, natural accretion has extended the shoreline, creating an ideal habitat once again," said Manas Das, Assistant Conservator of Forests.

Back in 1992, an estimated three lakh turtles had nested at the site. The return of the species after more than three decades underscores the delicate interplay of marine ecosystems and the critical need for habitat conservation. Das described the development as a “major breakthrough” for the Odisha Forest Department’s ongoing turtle protection initiatives.

Stretching from 4 km to 8 km due to the natural deposition of sediments, the Eakakulanasi beach has now emerged as a crucial nesting ground, alongside the well-known Nasi-2 beach, which has already recorded the arrival of 2.63 lakh turtles this season.

Odisha’s coastline serves as the largest mass nesting site in the world for Olive Ridley turtles. Every year, millions of these marine creatures embark on an arduous journey from the deep sea to the state’s shores, with key nesting sites including Gahirmatha, the Rushikulya river mouth, and the Devi river mouth.

After laying their eggs, the turtles return to the ocean, leaving behind their offspring, which will hatch 45 to 50 days later. The young hatchlings must then navigate the perilous journey to the sea—without their mother’s guidance—a rare and awe-inspiring phenomenon of nature.