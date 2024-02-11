Officials Gear Up for CM Jagan at Adudam Andhra in Vizag Tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, February 13, for the concluding ceremony of Adudam Andhra at the Dr. YSR VDCA Cricket Stadium in Madhurawada area of the city.

In anticipation of the major event, principal secretary P.S. Pradyumna reviewed the arrangements at the stadium with district civil and police officials, including district collector A. Mallikarjuna.

Emphasising on the importance of seamless coordination, the senior official stressed on observation of all protocols to avoid any lapses. "This is the first programme being conducted in the state utilising modern technology on full scale. Everyone must exert themselves to ensure its success," Pradyumna remarked during the meeting.

The collector said district administration and police are collaborating closely, implementing measures to ensure the success of the programme. He detailed the steps being taken, including arrangements for food, water and security, not only for athletes but also spectators.

Officials have been given charge of their respective duties, including essential elements, such as power supply, vehicle parking, traffic control, medical camps and sanitation.

District officials also inspected the helipad site at IT Hills, Madhurawada. Those who participated in the deliberations include SAP managing director Dhyan Chandra, joint police commissioner Fakkirappa and GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Verma.