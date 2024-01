Officials demolished illegally constructed buildings in Warangal

Warangal: In a swift crackdown, Warangal officials demolished shopping malls illegally encroaching on city footpaths on Tuesday. The action followed numerous complaints and ignored notices about unauthorised constructions.

Disaster Response Force teams, alongside municipal and town planning personnel, cleared illegal structures from Warangal Chowrasta to Pochamma Maidan. This decisive move addressed traffic issues and reclaimed public space.

Appealing to builders and businessmen, officials warned: “Prior permission is mandatory. Build as per regulations, or face demolition.”