Officers’ Half-Yearly Exams for April 1

25 Jan 2024 6:57 PM GMT (Update:2024-01-25 20:27:37.0)
Officers’ Half-Yearly Exams for April 1
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification inviting applications from officers of the All India Services and State Services working in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming half-yearly examinations. (Image Source: portal-psc.ap.gov.in)

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification inviting applications from officers of the All India Services and State Services working in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming half-yearly examinations.

The examinations are scheduled to take place from April 1 to 4 and will encompass language tests and various other assessments. The deadline for submitting applications is set for February 26. Eligible candidates can access the application form and additional details on the commission's official website: psc.ap.gov.in

