Odisha’s New BJP Govt Will Put Corrupt Officials in Jail: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: In a powerful declaration at the Vigilance Awareness Week celebration, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced that Odisha’s new BJP government will launch a relentless campaign against corrupt officials, promising that those implicated in wrongdoing will soon be behind bars.

Majhi’s remarks struck at the heart of the former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government, led by Naveen Patnaik, which he accused of fostering a culture of corruption during its 24-year tenure.

“Corruption was rampant under the previous government. Many officers engaged in corrupt practices under the patronage of political bosses. They will not be spared,” CM Majhi stated firmly at the Convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

During the event, Majhi administered an integrity pledge to officials, signaling a new era of accountability.

“In the name of 5T Initiative (a special programme by the previous BJD government for transparent and efficient execution of works), many officers engaged in massive corruption, and every single one of them will face investigation,” he added.

Highlighting the BJP government’s “zero-tolerance policy,” CM Majhi shared details of recent arrests by the Vigilance Department, which intensified its efforts after the BJP assumed office.

In the past four months alone, six chief engineers, a joint commissioner of the excise department, an assistant commissioner of CT&GST, and a chief accounts officer of Odisha State Road Transport Commission (OSRTC), among others, were apprehended on charges ranging from bribery to embezzlement of government funds.

“This is just a trailer; the full picture is yet to come. No one will be spared,” Majhi warned, emphasizing his government’s commitment to eradicating corruption at all levels.

Addressing the broader implications of corruption, Majhi called it “the major obstacle to development” and acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long-standing commitment to combating corruption since 2014.

“No matter how powerful a corrupt official is, they have two options—jail or fleeing the country," Majhi declared.

The Chief Minister also lauded the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which he credited with benefiting recipients of welfare schemes by eliminating middlemen.

Majhi’s vow to enforce a zero-tolerance policy has stirred hope and set the stage for a significant crackdown, as Odisha’s new leadership commits to making integrity the cornerstone of governance.