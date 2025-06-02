Odisha's Jamkhani Mine Earns Prestigious 4-Star Rating for Sustainable, Responsible Production

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable achievement for Odisha’s mining sector, the Jamkhani coal mine in Sundargarh, operated by Vedanta Aluminium — the world’s leading aluminium producer — has been awarded a coveted 4-Star rating by the Union Ministry of Coal for the financial year 2023–24.

The mine secured an impressive 83 out of 100 in the Ministry’s star rating assessment, placing it among the top-performing coal mines in the country. What makes this feat even more noteworthy is that Jamkhani has reached this milestone within just two years of commencing operations.

The Star Rating Scheme, introduced by the Ministry in 2019, evaluates coal mines on a comprehensive set of parameters, including scientific mining practices, environmental conservation, regulatory compliance, land and resettlement management, technological innovation, economic performance, employee welfare, and workplace safety. The initiative aims to promote sustainable, safe, and socially responsible mining practices across India.

Expressing his pride in the achievement, Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, said, “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and coordinated efforts of our team at Jamkhani. It reflects Vedanta’s larger vision of operational excellence underpinned by sustainability, safety, and digital innovation. The 4-Star rating underscores our unwavering commitment to driving transformational growth while upholding the highest standards of environmental and social governance."

Since commencing operations in November 2022, the Jamkhani coal mine has consistently demonstrated best-in-class mining practices, with a sharp focus on environmental responsibility, operational efficiency, and digital integration.